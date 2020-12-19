RCSD searching for two suspects in connection to double homicide

According to the report, the incident happened on Fairfield Road around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. Three people were found injured, and two later died.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a double homicide that happened outside a convenience store during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the report, the incident happened on Fairfield Road around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies were sent to the Motor City Market after reports of a shooting, and found three men who were injured by gunfire.

One died at the scene, and the other two went to the hospital, where another one died, according to the report.

According to information received by RCSD, an argument between a man and patron of the convenience store turned into a shooting, and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

The department is looking for two suspects in connection to the shooting, no description has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.