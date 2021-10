Sheriff Lott will address an incident in which shots were fired at Richland County deputies.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference at 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Deputies say the sheriff will address an incident in which shots were fired at Richland County deputies.

No additional details were immediately available.

News 19 has a crew headed to the press conference.