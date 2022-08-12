Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail

Police believe he was also connected to another incident the same day.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway.

According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.

Police said the incident occurred on the U.S. 76/378 Bypass but continued along U.S. 378 all the way into Sumter. All the while, police said Sims was weaving and, at times, driving on the wrong side of the road.

Even after the victim continued on, police said Sims continued to follow until he was finally pulled over and arrested by a Sumter Police officer in the area of Broad Street and Carter Road.

Officers also found the weapon in question, a BB gun that resembled a rifle, in the pickup truck. Sims is now facing charges of aggravated breach of peace, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and threatening the life of a public official.

Police said Sims is also connected to another incident that happened in the city on Thursday and involved another motorist he's accused of targeting.