Sumter, SC (WLTX)- A Rembert man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a woman Thursday evening according to Sumter County Deputies.

30 year-old Reginald "Reggie" Durant is charged with attempted murder.

Deputies say they responded to a call of a stabbing around 6 pm Thursday. When deputies arrived at the intersection of John Leary Lane and Mayrant Road in Rembert, they discovered a female being treated by EMS for multiple stab wounds.

According to a nearby resident, the suspect was identified as a man walking along the road, toward the ambulance. The man had bloodstains on his clothing and appeared to have suffered a laceration on his right hand.

Investigators arrested Durant. He is being held in Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

© 2018 WLTX