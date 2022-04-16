Report of shooting inside Columbiana Centre

This is a developing story

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting inside the Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly confirmed the incident to WLTX. Several callers have also reported a heavy police and emergency vehicle presence at the mall, with many people attempting to leave the location.

Police have confirmed that people were injured in the incident and are receiving treatment. It's unclear if these people were injured by gunfire. Police said the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reports that a reunification site is being set up for those who have family involved in the shooting. That location is at Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.