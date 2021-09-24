Reported shooting under investigation in northeastern Richland County

A local high school was placed on 'lockout' protocol as a precaution. However, the incident did not occur on campus, a spokesperson said.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of a shooting on the county's northside on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the reported call came in around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Hardscrabble and Clemson roads in the northeastern part of the county between the Sandhill community and Blythewood.

No details on injuries, a specific location, or a possible motive are yet available. However, the intersection provided is surrounded by multiple businesses and about a mile south of some area schools including Ridge View High School and Rice Creek Elementary.

A spokesperson for the school district said that Ridge View was operating under a "lockout" protocol - meaning no one could enter or exit the school while law enforcement was investigating an incident that happened off-campus. Otherwise, classes were underway as normal inside.

Rice Creek Elementary wasn't impacted since it had been operating on a half-day schedule and students weren't there when the off-campus investigation began.