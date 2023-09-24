Four found shot on Saddletrail Road in Richland County, deputies say

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department , deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Saddletrail Road - a residential road located off Crane Church Road, which is off Fairfield Road just outside of Columbia.

The call came in around 2 p.m., and arriving deputies found four people with gunshot wounds who were then taken to an area hospital for treatment. A spokesperson for the sheriff's department didn't disclose any details regarding a motive for the shooting or the significance of the injuries among the four victims. Authorities said they are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting but added there is no danger to the general public.