'Scene is secured' after report of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall

No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say the scene is secure and residents can now go about their business as usual after a report of gunfire initially led to a major law enforcement response on Saturday evening.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that several agencies responded to Columbia Place Mall, in the area of Two Notch and Parklane roads, to reports of shots fired. During this time, the sheriff's department had asked the community to avoid the area.

Officials later said that there were no known reports of anyone wounded by the gunfire.

At around 8 p.m., the department confirmed to News19 that the scene was secure and residents and motorists were safe to travel through the area.