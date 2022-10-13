Suspect 'contained' in Raleigh shooting that killed officer, wounded others

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities now say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina and, according to multiple news agencies, left an officer dead and other victims wounded.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. WNCN reports that the shooting was in the area of Hedingham Golf Club and that the club has been closed for the safety of those on and around it.

WRAL said that four people have been taken to an area hospital. Citing an unnamed city source, WNCN, WRAL, and WTVD all report that an off-duty officer has been shot and killed.

Governor Roy Cooper later shared a message announcing that he had ordered the assistance of state law enforcement to help find the suspected shooter. WNCN said that, around 8 p.m., a lieutenant with the Raleigh Police department had confirmed that a juvenile suspect had been arrested.