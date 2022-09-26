"People need to come together": Sumter County residents calling for change after weekend of crime

Another officer involved shooting took place in Sumter Monday, and residents there are not happy with the violence.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County residents and law enforcement say their community could not catch a break over the weekend.

Starting on Friday, Sumter County deputies were at Lakewood High School. Students had used THC in vape pens and edibles that were allegedly being distributed at the school.

Then late Friday evening into Saturday morning, deputies were searching for a missing 3-year-old girl at Poinsett State Park. The toddler was found and returned safely to her family.

Sunday, Sumter County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Cains Mill Road, where they found a house on fire. When the deputy tried to put the fire out, investigators say a man opened fire striking the deputy. The officer returned fire killing the man.

Finally, Monday afternoon, another fatal incident happened involving a Sumter County deputy, following a domestic disturbance.

"I wish I had words for this right now, we haven't had back-to-back calls of this nature, this often in my history in this department," Deputy Randall Stewart said. "It's a rough time right now for law enforcement and we just don't have an answer to why we've had so many calls like this."

Denise Parks says she has lived in Sumter for more than 20 years and has never seen this much happen all at once.

"I think I live in a pretty safe area, not saying stuff hasn't happened maybe somebody got robbed or something but other than that, that's probably the most serious thing I have heard about," Parks explained.

Tyreek Gadson has lived in Sumter for about the same amount of time and says he doesn't want to see any more eventful weekends like this one.

"It depends on the people," Gadson said. "People have to come together, if not then things won't get better."