Residents of Cayce facility removed after man found dead, investigation underway

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

CAYCE, S.C. — State and local authorities are investigating the living conditions at a Cayce residential care facility after a man was found dead there on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department said they were called to Twilite Manor Adult Residential Care facility in regard to an unresponsive man.

However, when officers arrived on the scene, they not only found the man deceased but also allegedly saw things that raised concerns. The statement from the department didn't elaborate on what they saw, however.

Since then, Cayce Police have contacted the Department of Health and Environmental Control which regulates these facilities, and the Department of Social Services.

The roughly 14 residents of the facility are now being moved elsewhere as the investigation into both the death and the facility conditions continues.