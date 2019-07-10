ATLANTA — Saturday evening, August 17, after a high school football game at Lakewood Stadium in southeast Atlanta, 12-year-old Isaiah Payton and 15-year-old Damean Spear were shot.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood not far from the stadium, near the corner of Claire Drive and Olive Street in southeast Atlanta.

While Damean was treated and released by medical crews, Isaiah was left paralyzed from the chest down, which has left a major hardship for him and his family.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields on Monday announced that a reward for information leading to the persons responsible for the shooting had been increased to $10,000.

"There are cowards on our streets," Bottoms said with tears in her eyes. "I'm standing here with a mother's heart as mayor. The streets will talk."

RELATED: 12-year-old stable after shooting near Lakewood Stadium following high school football game

12-year-old Isaiah Payton was left paralyzed from the chest down by the August shooting.

Atlanta Police Department

Investigators initially thought surveillance video from a nearby home may have shown what happened, but thus far, detectives have not been able to put together information that would yield a suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting.

"We need to bring closure to Ms. Woods and her family," Shields said.

The chief explained the evidence collected thus far suggests that police are likely looking for two suspects who were shooting at each other.

One of the major points emphasized during Monday's news conference is that Isaiah is close to well enough to come home. However, he cannot do so until his mother has a handicapped-accessible home for him.

Bottoms also pointed out there is a need for a handicapped-accessible van in order for his mother to get him around.

She said that anyone wishing to provide a donation to the family should contact the Mayor's Office of Constituent Services at 404-330-6026.

MORE HEADLINES |

Human remains found near Lake Lanier raise hopes for Justin Gaines’ mother

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old









