Reward increased for information in murder of Fairfield county man

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Tyon Byrd at a Fairfield County birthday party in July is now a little larger, totaling $15,000, according to authorities.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the murder of Tyon Byrd at a party on Peach Road in the Greenbrier area of Fairfield County on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Police say over 200 people were at the birthday party when shots were fired, killing the 21-year-old and injuring two others.

Several anonymous donors have donated additional reward money, in addition to what the family has already offered, according to officials.

The reward now totals $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Byrd's death.

“We just want somebody to come forward. I feel like, as a mother, I'm just asking if any parent or anyone has any answers," Tyon's mother Sylvia Byrd said. "We’re not getting no peace. My whole family, it’s just torn everybody apart. We're just torn up. We need answers so we can start healing. I can’t grieve properly because I don't have answers.

Byrd's family and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office continue to ask anyone with any information regarding this investigation to please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 and leave a message on the Tip Line or email FCSOTIPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

Tipsters can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: