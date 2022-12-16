Victim of deadly Thursday night Sumter shooting identified; suspects sought

Police are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to a suspect and an arrest in the deadly shooting.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Thursday night deadly shooting.

It was the sound of gunfire that, according to police, initially brought officers to the Warren Street area around 8:15 p.m. and a call to Prisma Health Tuomey 20 minutes later that led them to the alleged victim.

Police said the 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary of Brown Street suffered multiple wounds and was taken to a hospital in Columbia where he died.

Based on what police know so far, Singletary appears to have been shot outside a building on Warren Street and walked to a hotel on Broad Street where police say he was visiting acquaintances earlier that night.

Police said it's not clear who may have shot him or why they did it. They're hoping a cash reward of up to $5,000 may convince someone to come forward with information.