Duke Energy reports power is back on for Moore County. The FBI is asking neighbors who live near the substations to look at their doorbell cameras for clues.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: According to Duke Energy's website, all power has been restored in Moore County.

The FBI Charlotte division is asking for someone to speak up after a utility grid in Pinehurst leaves thousands in the dark.



A $75,000 reward is up for grabs for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County.

According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, multiple gunshots took down two Duke Energy Substations around 7 p.m. Saturday, damaging the utility grid and leaving more than 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

During a press conference Wednesday, officials asked for anyone who lives near the substations with Ring cameras or surveillance cameras to reach out to investigators.

The curfew and state of emergency will be lifted at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials also addressed a social media rumor about someone who died during the power outage. It should be noted that Moore County officials said they haven't confirmed the death was a direct result of the power outage and the case was turned over to medical examiners.

The state is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.

As power service returns to residents in Moore County, NC., the #FBI continues to ask for your help in this joint criminal investigation. We need to find whoever is responsible for shooting two electrical substations causing this massive power outage. pic.twitter.com/510Fk50F1k — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) December 7, 2022

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” said Governor Cooper. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

Wednesday, the FBI published a poster seeking information on this incident.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-4444 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.

