Reward offered in murder of Sumter man

Stephen Collins, owner of Collins Tree Service in Sumter, was found dead in his home on July 7, 2022

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the murder of Stephen Collins.

Collins, owner of Collins Tree Service in Sumter, was found deceased in his home on the morning of July 7, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators with SCSO ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at (803) 436-2000 or (803) 436-2002.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or through the app at p3tips.com.