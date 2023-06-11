Unrelated to previous incident on Broad River Road, Richland County bar shooting leaves one dead; public urged to provide information.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A bar shooting in Richland County on Sunday morning left one person dead, investigators confirmed later in the day.

Richland County deputies first responded to 7708 Fairfield Road, Felicity's Bar & Grill, around 6 a.m. after a report that a person had been shot.

Arriving deputies found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ramp that leads into the business. The man was rushed to an area hospital but died from his wound.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department hasn't yet released additional details regarding the shooting or who may be responsible. The Richland County Coroner's Office hasn't released the name of the victim.

Authorities are hoping anyone with information about the shooting will contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or CrimeSC.com.