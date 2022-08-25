Victim in North Pointe Estates shooting identified by Richland County Coroner

20-year-old man was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23, in apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23.

Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found Travis K. Sutton of Columbia with injuries to his upper body.

Sutton later died of his injuries.

Investigators with the police department are searching possible leads in the case and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.