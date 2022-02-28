Richland County Coroner identifies victim of hit-and-run on Feb. 23

Ronald Giddens, 65, of Columbia, was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross Two Notch Road at Leaside Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and two vehicles on February 23, 2022.

Ronald Giddens, 65, of Columbia, SC was killed around 10:30 p.m. February 23, by two vehicles on Two Notch Road at Leaside Drive in Richland County. The two vehicles were reportedly heading south on US-1 (Two Notch Road) when they struck Giddens .

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking for help to identify the vehicles involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

According to reports, troopers are looking for a 2007-2013 dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado with chrome wheels, likely with damage to the driver's side headlight and side mirror; and a late 2000s white Chevrolet Uplander minivan, likely to have damage to the front bumper.