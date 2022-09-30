Richland County deputies ask for space as they search area of Broad River Road

The department confirmed they are using a K-9 unit for tracking purposes in the area of Broad River Road, Kennerly Road and Western Lane.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching a section of Broad River Road with K-9 units and asking residents to stay away.

Few details are available but the Richland County Sheriff's Department did confirm the presence of deputies in the area of Broad River Road near Kennerly Road and Western Lane. The area provided is near Irmo.

A K-9 unit is being used to track something or someone in the area but authorities haven't yet said who or why.

In the meantime, residents and passersby are asked to give deputies and their K-9 partners space as they work.