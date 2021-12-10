Richland County deputies search for two dogs reportedly taken

Investigators said the two Cavachon-King Charles Spaniels got loose and wandered away, but then video showed someone pick them up.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The owner of two dogs is asking deputies and the public for help finding them after new video suggests they were taken.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the owner approached the deputy on Thursday to report her two Cavachon-King Charles Spaniels had gotten out of the yard and wandered away.

But the investigation soon found that surveillance video from the Dollar General on Two Notch Road not far away showed the driver of a blue Dodge Charger pick the dogs up and drive away. Indoor cameras also showed a female who is believed to be the passenger.

One notable feature of the car is a large Dodge Ram symbol in the grill. The dogs' owner is also concerned since both dogs were wearing collars that included phone numbers to call in the event that they were lost - particularly since no one has called.