Richland County authorities confirm deputies involved in North Columbia shooting

This is a developing story.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that one or more of its deputies has been involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon.

According to the brief statement, the incident occurred in North Columbia, but no exact address has been provided. So far, no details regarding what led up to the shooting have been released.

The sheriff's department said that additional details would be released when they are available.