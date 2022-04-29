Richland County deputy arrested by SLED, charged with stalking

The deputy has since been terminated

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County deputy has been fired and arrested after a state investigation.

The sheriff's department confirmed that 29-year-old James Christopher Leaisure was terminated after his arrest by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The department said it was notified earlier in the week that Leaisure was under investigation at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department following an incident in their jurisdiction. He turned himself in on Friday to SLED agents and currently faces a charge of stalking.

"I hold my deputies to a much higher standard, and anyone who works, to me, should know that I will hold them accountable for any misdeeds," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement provided by the department.