Richland County deputy fired, arrested after being tied to Fairfield County grand larceny cases

Another man, Terry Huling, was also arrested.

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — A Richland County deputy has been terminated and taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center following an investigation into multiple cases of grand larceny that occurred over multiple months.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Fairfield County investigators notified them in mid-January that they were investigating a case in which 35-year-old Jason N. Edwards was possibly involved.

That investigation ultimately led to warrants and Edwards' firing and arrest on Thursday.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said that Edwards was one of two suspects - the other being Terry Huling - charged with 4 counts each of grand larceny and one of conspiracy.

Sheriff Montgomery said the charges follow investigations into several grand larceny cases that had occurred over multiple months. While neither agency elaborates on specifically what led to the charges, Fairfield County authorities said the incidents all occurred at the same property in the county near U.S. Hwy. 321N in the White Oak area.

At the time of Edwards' alleged involvement, he was a resident in the Ridgeway area and also a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called the former deputy's actions "inexcusable."

"I will not tolerate any criminal activity from any of my deputies," he added. "It makes me angry to see someone who was entrusted with upholding the law breaking it."

Sheriff Montgomery thanked the Richland County Sheriff's Department for its assistance and the victims of the crimes for their patience. For now, he said the details of the case can't be released.