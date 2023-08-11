Richland County detention officer jailed, accused of assaulting inmate who spit on him

Investigators said Officer Brient Sapp didn't attempt to de-escalate the situation and kicked and hit the inmate instead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a detention officer for using excessive force at the county-operated jail.

According to a statement from Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, 25-year-old Brient Sapp was arrested following an incident on June 29 at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The sheriff's department said that a 36-year-old detainee spit on Sapp during the incident. The sheriff's department said Sapp responded by repeatedly striking and kicking the detainee. Despite this, the sheriff's department said the detainee was not injured.