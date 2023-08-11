Richland County detention officer jailed, accused of assaulting inmate who spit on him

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a detention officer for using excessive force at the county-operated jail.
According to a statement from Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, 25-year-old Brient Sapp was arrested following an incident on June 29 at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The sheriff's department said that a 36-year-old detainee spit on Sapp during the incident. The sheriff's department said Sapp responded by repeatedly striking and kicking the detainee. Despite this, the sheriff's department said the detainee was not injured.
The sheriff's department said Sapp didn't try to de-escalate the situation and used excessive force. He was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of assault and battery in the third degree and misconduct in office. Jail records show no information regarding a bond or whether a bond hearing has been held.