Facing a bench warrant in Richland County? How to get it vacated

Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office to host bench warrant resolution court. Individuals will not face arrest.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you or someone you know has a bench warrant issued for child support or a non-violent felony (missed court dates) in Richland County, there are four chances to get the bench warrant vacated without the fear of being arrested.

The South Carolina Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office, Richland County Public Defender's Office and Richland County Family Court are hosting bench warrant resolution courts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the next two weeks.

Individuals in Richland County can attend one of the sessions on Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 7, or 8 at the Educational Community Center at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2521 Richland St., Columbia. Sessions run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. all four evenings.