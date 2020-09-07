Man accused of hitting 7-year-old girl with car arrested

Officers say he struck the child as she was crossing Two Notch Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department officers have arrested a man who they say hit a 7-year-old girl with a car last December.

Robert Pfunandre Reeves, Junior was arrested on Wednesday, July 8 by the CPD Fugitive Team. He's charged with hit and run and driving under suspension.

Officers accuse Reeves of hitting the child while she walked across the 2200 block of Two Notch Road with her mother on December 3.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. She did not receive life-threatening injuries.

Police say Reeves didn't report the incident to police or render aid to the victim.