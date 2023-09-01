Richland County jail guard charged with criminal sexual conduct for outside incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee of Richland County's jail has been arrested on allegations he inappropriately touched a woman at her home and hit her when she refused him.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department said 40-year-old Marcus Burnett, a detention officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree for an incident that occurred in mid-August. The sheriff's department said deputies responded to a local hospital on Aug. 21, where the victim said she was physically assaulted and sexually fondled against her will.
She said she and Burnett were at her home when he started making unwanted advances and punched her in the face when she refused him. Burnett was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on the charges.