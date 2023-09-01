Richland County jail guard charged with criminal sexual conduct for outside incident

Authorities said the incident happened at the victim's home. Deputies were made aware of the allegations on Aug. 21.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee of Richland County's jail has been arrested on allegations he inappropriately touched a woman at her home and hit her when she refused him.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said 40-year-old Marcus Burnett, a detention officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree for an incident that occurred in mid-August. The sheriff's department said deputies responded to a local hospital on Aug. 21, where the victim said she was physically assaulted and sexually fondled against her will.