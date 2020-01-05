COLUMBIA, S.C. — A corrections officer at the Richland County jail is being accused of assaulting an inmate.

Carla Grier, 26, was arrested on charges of assault and battery third degree.

On April 11, it was reported that an inmate at the Richland County Detention Center had been assaulted by a guard while Grier was on duty. Deputies say the investigation revealed that Grier struck the inmate several times on the face and neck area, and pushed him, knocking him to the ground.

It is unclear why she struck him, according to RCSD.

Grier turned herself in on Friday, May 1, and has been booked into the jail.