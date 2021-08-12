Man running in-home salon arrested, accused of exposing himself to customer in Richland Co.

The victim said that it was common for her and other women she knows to get nail services at the home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in custody after exposing himself to a woman at his in-home salon business.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident occurred on July 30 in the 100 block of Red Coat Lane, off Polo Road in northeast Richland County. The victim had met the 60-year-old suspect at his home for a pedicure.

The victim told investigators that it was common for her and other women to get nail services from the suspect at his home. However, she said in this case that he massaged her feet and then exposed himself.