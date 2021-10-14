Heartbreaking new details in Richland County senior community deaths

Authorities said that victims were found a husband and wife in their 80s dead of gunshot wounds, investigators said.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say the deaths of two people at a senior living complex in Richland County were the result of a murder-suicide.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said previously that deputies had been called to Harmony Collection of Columbia on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. - a community not far from the intersection of Clemson and Hardscrabble roads.

In an apartment in the community, deputies found 83-year-old David Sprague and his wife 86-year-old Phyllis Sprague dead. Early on in the investigation, deputies said they didn't believe there was any threat to the public. However, at that time they didn't provide any additional information regarding the incident that led to the two deaths.