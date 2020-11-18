Man did 21 armed robberies in a month in the Midlands, Sheriff Lott says

Deveon Antonio Belk is charged with five counts of armed robbery and five counts of kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a suspect in custody is believed to be responsible for 21 armed robberies in the Columbia area and in parts of Lexington County.

Deveon Antonio Belk, 33, is charged with a total of five counts of armed robbery and five counts of kidnapping. He was arrested Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, without incident at a home in the 100 block of Butternut Lane in Lexington. Members of the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Irmo Police and Columbia Police departments assisted in the arrest.

Lott said mulitple agencies came together to make the arrest investigate. The sheriff said his agency is working to charge Belk with three more robberies, and other agencies are preparing charges as well.

In fact, two of the alleged crimes happened on Monday, the day before his arrest.

"We stopped him, he was not going to stop himself," Lott said.

Lott said Belk wore pajama bottoms to some of the crimes, leading investigators to dub him the "pajama robber." But the sheriff said the suspect ultimately made some mistakes that led officers to him, although Lott wouldn't elaborate on what those mistakes were.

Lott said the suspect was armed and threatened the victims during the crimes but no injuries were reported. He said officers have recovered a pistol they believed was used in the incidents.

He said Belk is well known to the criminal system has been convicted before. He said the suspect has a history of hurting people.

"I hope he goes away for a long time," Lott saidl. "I hope we all retired before he gets out."

According to RCSD, Belk’s charges stem from four separate incidents over the past several weeks in Richland County.

On Sunday, October 25 at 11:20 a.m., deputies responded the Shell gas station at 6930 N. Main St. The employee said a man walked into the store, approached the register and told her to empty the cash drawer. She stated he had his hand in his pocket as though he had a gun. After he took the money, he forced the employee into the men’s bathroom and fled. For this incident, Belk is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

On Monday, October 26, at approximately 8:00 p.m. deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the S&S Corner Market/Exxon Station at 8308 Winnsboro Rd. When they arrived, they met with the store clerk who informed him that a man had entered the store and walked around appearing as though he was going to purchase something. Once at the register, the man told the clerks to give him the money -- which they initially refused. The man then walked behind the counter, grabbed the clerk’s purse, and threatened to take it if they did not give him the money. During this exchange the man kept his hand in his pocket as though he had a gun. Fearing for their safety, the clerks moved away and he grabbed the money from two registers and left. For this incident, Belk is charged with armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 6246 Two Notch Rd. The cashier said a man came to the register and bought candy. When she opened the register to get his change, he pointed a gun at her and told her to give him all the money. Once he had the money, he ordered the cashier to the back of the store, then left on foot. For this incident, Belk is charged with armed robbery.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, deputies were called to the SKS Mart at 1615 Decker Blvd around 9:30 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. The clerk told responding deputies that a man had walked up to the counter and asked for a lighter and pack of cigarettes. The man then laid a handgun on the counter pointed toward her, with his finger on the trigger and told her to give him the cash from the register. After the clerk handed over the cash, the man walked her to the back of the store at gunpoint and forced her into a closet. For this incident, Belk is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

On Monday, Nov. 16, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 7145 Broad River Rd around 1:45 p.m. for an armed robbery report. A man came into the store and bought chocolates; he then pulled out a gun and told the cashier to empty his drawer. After getting the money, he walked the cashier into the bathroom at gunpoint and left. For this incident, Belk is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Investigators in Richland County and neighboring jurisdictions are working to determine whether Belk is connected to additional armed robbery cases.