Richland Sheriff gives update on fatal motorcycle shop shooting

March 12 incident left one dead, 4 injured at Columbia motorcycle shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference Monday afternoon where he discussed the details of a March 11 shooting incident that left one man dead and four others injured.

The shooting occurred at Capital City Cycles motorcycle business at 7810 Two Notch Rd in northeast Columbia.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department have arrested two men in connection to the shooting that left Charles Lilly, 55, of Beech Island, dead, after an argument turned violent.

Last Friday afternoon, investigators announced 58-year-old James Hill was charged with murder, accused of shooting Lilly. A 36-year-old man who was also wounded in the incident is charged with obstruction of justice and assault by mob and unlawful possession of a pistol. He was charged after he was released from the hospital.