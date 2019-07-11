COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is announcing new details about two homicides during a press conference.

The press conference is being held at RCSD headquarters to release new information about two homicide cases.

Cases to be discussed include a shooting on Two Notch Road last Friday, November 1, that left one man dead and a shooting from May 5 on the 7900 block of Bluff Road where one man was also killed.

RELATED: Man shot, killed on Bluff Road in Richland County

RELATED: Victim identified in fatal Two Notch Road drive-by shooting