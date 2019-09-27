COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department will be partnering with the University of South Carolina for the upcoming game to verify that all parking offered to football fans is legitimate.

Starting Saturday, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling all of the parking lots neighboring Williams-Brice Stadium to ensure that every parking attendant inviting drivers to park is authorized to do so.

According to RCSD, the decision stems from an incident involving several fans whose vehicles were towed after a suspect posed as an attendant and charged them during the game on September 14.

That incident remains under investigation.

RCSD’s partnership with USC will continue through the end of football season.