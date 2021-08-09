Body found near Blythewood High School

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A body has been recovered near Blythewood High School Monday morning.
Richland County Sheriff's Department recovered the body of a man after responding to a call to the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. August 9.
The body of the male victim was located in some bushes across the street from Blythewood High School stadium. Deputies did not speculate on how long the body may have been there. They also did not speculate on how the man died.
The Richland County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died and provide details, such as an identification, when available.