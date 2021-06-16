Richland County Sheriff investigating death on Bluebill Court

Incident happened Tuesday evening, June 15, in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department reports deputies are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead in northeast Richland County.

Responding to a call of shots fired around 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, deputies arrived at a home on Bluebill Court, off Rhame Road, and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.