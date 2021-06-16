x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Richland County Sheriff investigating death on Bluebill Court

Incident happened Tuesday evening, June 15, in northeast Columbia
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
File

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department reports deputies are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead in northeast Richland County.

Responding to a call of shots fired around 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, deputies arrived at a home on Bluebill Court, off Rhame Road, and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com.