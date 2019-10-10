COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man wanted for multiple robberies in Richland County and the city of Columbia.

Iric Bolden has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, one attempted armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping and four counts of use of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested by Richland County’s Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals on October 8, on Chestnut Street without incident for the following robberies:

Sept. 30 at 1901 Faraway at East Boundary, two men came into the store with handguns and tried to rob it but the clerk grabbed the store’s gun and pointed it at the suspects who then ran away without taking anything and dropping a mask.

Oct. 1 at 3908 West Beltline, a man armed with a handgun entered the store, pointed the gun at the clerk, robbed him of his wallet, and then took the money from the register and cigarettes.

Oct. 6 at 301 Percival Road, a man armed with a handgun entered the store, pointed the handgun at the clerk, stole his wallet and cell phone, and took the money from the register and cigarettes.

Oct. 8 at 1330 Broad River Road (Quick Stop), a man armed with a handgun entered the store and pointed it at the clerk, then stole money from the register and cigarettes.

Bolden was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and will face additional charges from CPD.