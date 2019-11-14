COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies says scammers are pretending to be them to try and get people's money.

Officers say the scammers are calling people and telling them there is a warrant for their arrest, but they can have it dismissed if they send payment in gift cards.

The agency says they will never contact someone asking for money to have a warrant dismissed.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this scam should contact RCSD at 576-3000 to file a report.

