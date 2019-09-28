RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to shots fired at the Weekend Club, located at 9221 Two Notch Road in Columbia.

According to deputies, a fight started inside the club that continued outside and then multiple shots were fired. Richland County deputies who were working extra duty at the club returned fire at the suspects that fled the scene.

Both Richland County Sheriff's Department crime scene investigators and criminal investigators responded to the scene. At the moment, no injuries have been reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

