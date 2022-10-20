Richland County deputies charge student who admits to bringing knife to school

The news comes just days after a student at another Richland County school was found with a loaded gun on campus.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A teen has been charged after admitting to bringing a weapon to school on Thursday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators at Westwood High School received a report that a student had a knife.

That student, described only as a 15-year-old, later admitted to having a knife in his backpack which a school resource officer was able to locate.

The teen was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and then released to a parent according to the sheriff's department. Investigators have found no evidence that the knife was presented to other students and there's no reason to believe any threats were made.

The news comes just days after a student at another Richland County school was found with a loaded gun on campus.