COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to two shooting incidents.

According to the report, on Monday, May 4 at approximately 6 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Wilkinson Drive at Hobart Road because two vehicles were chasing at shooting at each other. The vehicles were described as a blue/grey minivan and a smaller silver sedan.

Deputies couldn't find the vehicles but found several shell casings.

Investigators believe that same silver sedan was involved in a separate shooting incident at 10233 Farrow Road (parking lot of J. Green’s Beverages) on Tuesday, April 28 just before 3 p.m. According to investigators, the business owners heard gunshots outside the store and saw a silver sedan speeding away. No injuries or property damage were reported.

RCSD

Surveillance pictures from the Farrow Road location show the silver sedan believed to be involved in both incidents. The man shown in the pictures was driving the vehicle during the April 28th incident.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents, or who recognizes the man or the vehicle in the surveillance pictures, may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app.