COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is looking for a man wanted on multiple violent warrants.

Travis Walters, Jr., 18, is wanted for armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping and 1st degree burglary in connection with a home invasion on Mar. 5, 2020 in the 500 block of Beltline Boulevard, according to deputies.

According to RCSD, Walters should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees Walters should not approach and instead call 911.

Anyone with information on Walters’ whereabouts may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.