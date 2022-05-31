Richland Two student charged with bringing gun to school

15-year-old Richland Northeast High School student to face multiple charges in incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old student is facing multiple charges after bringing a loaded gun to Richland Northeast High School, on Brookfield Road in Columbia, South Carolina.

Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) reports the young male is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a pistol under 18. The student's name is being withheld because of his age.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified via social media that the student had the gun. When approached by the officer, the student admitted the gun was in his backpack.

The teenager will be booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.