Richland man, woman charged after attempting to obtain multiple driver's licenses

SLED charged the two with Fraudulent Application for a Driver’s License

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man and woman have been charged with Fraudulent Application for a Driver’s License after obtaining driver's licenses under false names at various South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) locations.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Nathaniel Young, 61, and Shiana Teri Blue, 38, both of Columbia. Young has been charged with 7 counts of Fraudulent Application for a Driver’s License and Blue is facing one charge. Both Young and Blue were booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Young allegedly visited the Irmo DMV office at 1016 Broadstone Rd. on November 8, 2022, and again on November 22 and January 5, 2023; the DMV office at 1603 Shop Rd on November 14 and 23, and January 4; and the Blythewood DMV at 10311 Wilson Blvd on January 5. According to the arrest warrants, in each instance Young applied for and received a South Carolina driver's license while knowingly concealing material facts by presenting a fraudulent application for a SC credential.

Blue allegedly obtained her fraudulent license at the Irmo DMV on February 3, 2023.