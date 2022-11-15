Richland One employee fired, charged after getting into fight with student at Lower Richland High School

Officials say a district employee, who worked as a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, "got into a physical altercation with a student."

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland School District One employee is out of a job and behind bars after getting into a fight with a student Tuesday morning, according to officials with the school district.

Officials say a district employee, who worked as a campus monitor at Lower Richland High School, "got into a physical altercation with a student."

Deputies say a verbal argument led Shermanda Thompson, a campus monitor, to grab a student at Lower Richland High School. Thompson reportedly instructed a student to get up from a desk and when the student refused, attempted to physically remove her from the seat.

According to a police report, the student said she was sitting down at her desk with her head down on her desk because she had a headache when Thompson tried to get her up. When she refused, the student said Thompson threatened her, saying "I will beat you a**," before yanking her out of her seat.

A physical fight ensued inside the classroom. The student was not seriously injured, according to the school district.

Deputies say the Thompson was arrested and charged with third degree assault and battery.

Thompson has been terminated by the district, according to the district.

"Our priority is to protect the health and safety our students, and we do not tolerate or condone this type of behavior by any district employee," Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "We will ensure that the student receives support and counseling as needed.”

A classification description from Richland one describes the campus monitor position as follows.

"Under occasional supervision, assists the administration of assigned school in maintaining an orderly school environment by monitoring buildings and grounds on a routine basis. Monitors and reports all questionable situations to school administrators for action or further investigation. Reports to the Principal or Assistant Principal."

According to the description, a campus monitor: