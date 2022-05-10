Richland One student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands high school student school has been charged with bringing a gun on school property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies say administrators at Lower Richland High School were made aware that a student had a weapon in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Administrators searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun in the trunk. The student and the gun were turned over to school resource officers.
The 17-year-old Richland School District One student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Deputies say there’s no evidence that any students or staff were threatened or presented with the gun. The arrest, however, comes on the same day that school threat hoaxes led to scares at Blythewood High School and a number of other schools around the state.