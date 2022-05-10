Richland One student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

The arrest came on the same day that school threat hoaxes led to scares at Blythewood High School and a number of other schools around the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands high school student school has been charged with bringing a gun on school property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say administrators at Lower Richland High School were made aware that a student had a weapon in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Administrators searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun in the trunk. The student and the gun were turned over to school resource officers.

The 17-year-old Richland School District One student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm.