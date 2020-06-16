Richland Sheriff, Columbia police chief to announce more protest arrests

The two have announce a series of arrests in the last two weeks related to the incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook will announce more arrests connected to the violence at protests in Columbia late last month.

The two will speak at 4 p.m. WLTX will have live coverage here online.

Lott and Holbrook have announced multiple arrests since the protest that took place on Saturday, May 30 in downtown Columbia. The protest began peacefully, but there were pockets of violence, leading to a confrontation near Columbia Police Headquarters between a small group of the protesters and law enforcement.

Several protesters and officers were injured. There was also vandalism, including several storefronts in Columbia's Vista and the burning of two Columbia police cars.

Dozens of arrests were made the day of the protest and a few on the day after. Since then, a handful of other arrests have been made of what Lott describes as "agitators" who he felt increased the danger of the situation.

At least one lawsuit has been against law enforcement by a protester, who claims he was hit by rubber bullets during the protest even though he was peaceful.