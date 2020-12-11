Watch live: Richland sheriff to release body cam of shooting involving deputy

The suspect was shot in the arm. The deputy was not injured.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will release new details and a body cam video of a shooting early this month that involved one of his deputies and left a suspect wounded.

Deputies say the incident took place around 1:40 p.m. November 2 in the 2500 block of Marathon Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Bluff Road south of Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Deputy Josiah McComb responded to a domestic situation at a house there. According to deputies when McComb arrived the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Michael Jayvone Dennis, fired shots from a gun at the deputy.

McComb's vehicle was hit by gunfire but he was not injured. Deputies said McComb, who was still in his vehicle, fired back at the suspect, wounding him in the arm.

Lott said Dennis then ran to an adjacent home and grabbed a woman there by the neck and tried to hold her hostage. The sheriff said the woman's husband and other deputies were able to get the gun away from Dennis, and Dennis was taken into custody.