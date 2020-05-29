COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to Burglary/Vandalism of Property at Virginia Wingard Memorial Methodist Church.



According to reports, on May 25, 2020, at approximately 3 a.m., Richland County deputies responded to reports of a Burglary/Vandalism of a property at Virginia Wingard Memorial Methodist Church.

A church staffer told them someone had broken into the church, located at 1500 Broad Rover Rd., stole equipment and broke a window. Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect.



Anyone who can identify the burglar in the video or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.